WATCH: MS Dhoni hilariously calms down wife Sakshi during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal win over England in Mumbai

WATCH: MS Dhoni hilariously calms down wife Sakshi during Indias T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal win over England in Mumbai

Former India captain MS Dhoni cheered on Suryakumar Yadav's side from the stands at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match vs England on Thursday.

MS Dhoni seen with wife Sakshi Dhoni and Radhika Ambani at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Source: X)

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned to the venue of his iconic 2011 ODI World Cup win – the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai – to cheer Team India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England by 7 runs from the stands. While it was ‘thrill-a-minute’ action on the field, cameras were equally focused on the stands as well with MS Dhoni along with wife Sakshi and a host of other Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tripti Dimri and Varun Dhawan apart from the Ambani family turning up for the clash.

One of the most hilarious moments came off the field when Sakshi Dhoni started jumping in joy when Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah caught a bump-ball off England centurion Jacob Bethell. Sakshi couldn’t stop jumping but her ‘ice-cool’ husband MS Dhoni had already noticed the ‘bump ball’ and told his wife calmly ‘Baith Jao, Baith jao’. The hilarious video soon went viral on social media.

This was so wholesome ❤️pic.twitter.com/30didZvSLB — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) March 5, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav is trying to become only the third Indian captain to win the T20 World Cup trophy after Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. The current Indian skipper will have that opportunity when India take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it was Dhoni’s new Chennai Super Kings teammate Sanju Samson, who was star of the show at the Wankhede Stadium with his brilliant 89 off 42 balls with 7 sixes. Samson was traded from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore before IPL 2026 season.

“I haven’t missed two centuries, making 97 and 89 was a big deal. No, I’m very grateful for that. So it’s going on. You’ve been seeing my game for many years. You’ve probably been following it for a long time. If I’m feeling good, I try to give a great start for my team. Nowadays you know that in powerplay only the match is made and spoiled. So as soon as you get 3-4 balls, you try to attack. Like Abhishek is doing, Ishan is doing and I am doing. So top 3 is all about going and exploding in the powerplay. So sometimes you actually end up on the negative side of the result,” Samson said in the post-match press conference in Mumbai on Thursday.

Team India have now become only the third side after Pakistan (2007 and 2009) and Sri Lanka (2012 and 2014) to play in back-to-back T20 World Cup finals but they will be hoping to become the first-ever to claim successive titles.

