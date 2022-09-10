New York: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played a humdinger of a match at Flushing Meadows, which lasted for 5 hours and 15 minutes in which the 19-year old Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 to set up US Open semi-final against Frances Tiafoe. The fans witnessed an exciting end to end match but much to the delight of the Indian fans, they were overjoyed when they get to see two of the most successful Indian captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni in the stands, who came to watch the game.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati Remembers MS Dhoni After SL Beats IND By 6 Wickets; Here's Why

"Indian cricketing royalty at the #USOpen. Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes", official broadcasters of US Open- Star Sports posted the video on Twitter.

Indian cricketing royalty at the #USOpen 🇮🇳🏏🎾 Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes 🤩#GoBigOrGoHome #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/e7CCgHJOMZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2022

“Honestly I still don’t know how I did it. The level of the match, high quality of tennis. It’s unbelievable the match today. Jannik Sinner is a great player. I will never be tired to say that all the wins I have in this amazing court is thanks to the support I receive. I just believed in myself, believed in my game. I knew to close a match is really difficult, I have to stay in the match, try to stay calm,” Alcaraz said after the match.

In the semis, Alcaraz beat Tiafoe to set up summit clash with Casper Ruud.