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WATCH: MS Dhoni lights up CSK nets with towering six, bowler under fire as video get viral

WATCH: MS Dhoni lights up CSK nets with towering six, bowler under fire as video get viral

MS Dhoni smashes a towering six in a CSK training session, and the viral video has taken social media by storm ahead of their IPL 2026 campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals on March 30

MS Dhoni lights up CSK nets with towering six (Source: X)

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni is likely to play his last season of IPL season in 2026, representing Chennai Super Kings. While fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in action, a clip from a recent training session has already taken social media by storm.

The viral video shows Dhoni in the nets taking on young pacer Mukesh Choudhary. Facing a fuller delivery outside off stump, the veteran wasted no time and sent the ball soaring with a powerful strike through the off side, reminding everyone of his trademark finishing touch.

MS Dhoni smash CSK pacer with towering six, watch video here…

Glimpse of MS Dhoni batting in the intra-squad match at Chepauk. Thala in good touch.💛 pic.twitter.com/ho7qu3BEq1 — Manoj (@Jvm_Manoj) March 25, 2026

The 2026 edition has raised the familiar question, just like previous season – will MS Dhoni be seen donning Chennai Super Kings’s iconic yellow one last time? With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading a squad stacked with young talent and Sanju Samson joining from Rajasthan Royals, the speculation around Dhon’’s future has only intensified.

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MS Dhoni hints 2026 could be his final IPL season

As per multiple reports, the 2026 season is expected to be MS Dhoni’s final IPL campaign, largely due to ongoing knee issues. Dhoni himself addressed his fitness concerns at the ‘Roar 26’ fan event held at Chepauk Stadium, admitting that “it is on the way down.”

The age and fitness-related problems have prompted him to move down the batting order, allowing him to focus on delivering powerful, match-turning hits in the death overs.

In a total of 278 IPL appearances, Dhoni has amassed 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally features 24 fifties and a top score of 84 not out, making him the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

Five-times champions Chennai Super Kings, who have made crucial changes in their line-up, will be keen to bounce back after a couple of underwhelming seasons. The team now has its sights set on a record sixth IPL trophy.

CSK will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. According to the schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the first phase of the tournament will run from March 28 to April 12, which will feature 20 matches across 10 cities.

During this period, CSK will also host home fixtures in Chennai against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, aiming to build momentum early in their quest for IPL 2026 glory.

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