Home

Sports

WATCH: MS Dhoni ‘Multiverse’ Takes Over Chennai Super Kings, Mahi Bowls to Mahi At Nets- Viral Video

WATCH: MS Dhoni ‘Multiverse’ Takes Over Chennai Super Kings, Mahi Bowls to Mahi At Nets- Viral Video

The 4-time IPL champs are quite active on social media and fans are getting a sneak peak of their training sessions everyday across various platforms.

WATCH: MS Dhoni 'Multiverse' Takes Over Chennai Super Kings, Mahi Bowls to Mahi At Nets- Viral Video. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Just over a week left for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League and preparations are going in full swing in the Chennai Super Kings camp.

The 4-time IPL champs are quite active on social media and fans are getting a sneak peak of their training sessions everyday across various platforms.

You may like to read

On Thursday night, CSK uploaded a video of MS Dhoni, captioned as ‘Multiverse of MS Dhoni’. At first instance, the video will come as a shock to fans as MS Dhoni was trying off-spin and the batsman on the other end was none other than the CSK captain himself.

In this exciting video, released by the Super Kings–it depicts the battle between Dhoni and himself in a multiverse, no can even imagine. The 41-year old former India captain was in all smiles and was looking dashing with his new hairstyle.

The video has gone on viral on social media as the fans just can’t stop drooling over the short clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

This 2023 season has been said to be MS Dhoni’s last season with the Yellow Army but the man himself didn’t confirm about his retirement yet. His teammate Deepak Chahar told that no one said that he will retire this season. He said that he will take the decision when he feels like.

Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans on 31st March at the Narendra Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.