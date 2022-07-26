New Delhi: We don’t often see Indian cricketers coming live together on social media, but when they do the fans are always in for a treat. On Tuesday night (IST) Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, India skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav came live on Instagram.Also Read - Ricky Ponting Predicts Winner of T20 World Cup 2022; Says Australia Will Beat India in Final

When you have the likes of Pant, Chahal in the same frame, it's gonna be one hell of an entertainment. Later on veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma also joined the chat. But it was former India skipper MS Dhoni, who stole the show with his epic reaction.

Dhoni joined the chat when Pant, Rohit and Suryakumar was on the call. Wife Sakshi picked up the call initially and then we could see a smiling MS Dhoni embracing his former mates. In the video we hear Pant saying, 'Mahi bhai, please stay for a while on the live call'. In reply, the Chennai Super Kings captain in no time, disconnected the call with a smile, in which the other members of the call burst into laughter.

Whole day had been tooo thakaoo , FELLS soo better noww ❤️ . #RishabhPant #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4K5xgGE59F — azad 7.7.81 (@AzadNazrana) July 26, 2022

The clipping of the live has gone viral on social media and the netizens just can’t get over it.

Currently the Indian team is in the Caribbean for the white-ball series against the West Indies. The Men in Blue have already clinched the ODI series 2-0 with the final match left to play on Wednesday. After the 50-over series, the focus shifts to a 5-match T20I series, starting from 29th July.