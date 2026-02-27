Home

WATCH: MS Dhoni visits Deori temple ahead of the IPL 2026, video goes viral

MS Dhoni visits Deori Temple and seeks blessings ahead of the IPL 2026. Take a look and find out.

MS Dhoni visits Deori Temple

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be kicked off on March 26. All the franchises in the tournament will try their best to lift the trophy. Not only the teams, but the young talent is ready to deliver their best performances and showcase their potential in the upcoming season.

MS Dhoni visits at the Deori Temple before the IPL 2026

Ahead of the IPL 2026, former Indian captain and one of the most dangerous batters of all time, MS Dhoni was seen at the Deori Temple on March 27. According to a report, MS Dhoni visited every year ahead of the IPL season.

MS Dhoni visited the Deori Maa temple today, as he does every year ahead of the IPL season. – It’s time for IPL 2026. pic.twitter.com/QPAszZH92R — ` (@WorshipDhoni) February 27, 2026

MS Dhoni starts practicing for IPL 2026

Few days back MS Dhoni was also seen gearing up for the nets for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca)

MS Dhoni’s career stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Speaking about MS Dhoni’s stats in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni has played 278 matches in his career and scored 5439 runs. Speaking about his achievement for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chennai is the five-time IPL winners and one of the most famous and successful franchises as well. CSK lifted the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Dhoni’s performance in IPL 2025

Speaking about CSK performance in the last year’s IPL season, the team finished last in the points table. The five-time IPL winners only able to win four matches out of fourteen.

CSK star player, MS Dhoni also disappointed fans with his performance throughout the season as he scored 196 runs in just 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and strike rate of 135.17, with the highest score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad’s absence due to injury.

Chennai Super Kings’ squad for the IPL 2026

Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis*, Noor Ahmad*, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Akeal Hosein*, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short*, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry*, Rahul Chahar, Jake foulkes

