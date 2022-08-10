Ranchi: Despite having stopped playing international cricket, MS Dhoni’s stocks have not taken a hit. If anything, he has become more popular – that is Dhoni for you. Popularly known as ‘Thala’, Dhoni won hearts once again with his gesture towards fans at the Ranchi airport. At the Ranchi airport, Dhoni interacted with fans, obliged selfies and did all the handshakes. The video of this is now circulating on social space and winning hearts.Also Read - 'MS Dhoni is a Big Name, But...' - Ex-Pakistan Captain's MASSIVE Claim on India Legend

Dhoni was recently in the UK and was spotted often with the Indian cricket team players who were playing a series. The ex-India captain was also at the Wimbledon during that period and also celebrated his birthday in London.

Dhoni last featured in the IPL where he led CSK after the franchise got off to a horrendous start under Ravindra Jadeja’s leadership. Dhoni had to take over the mantle of captaincy mid-season. The senior cricketer has confirmed he would be leading Chennai in the next edition of the IPL as well.

Rated as arguably the best captain to have led India, Dhoni is a popular figure in Chennai and if reports are to be believed – he was in Chennai recently to attend a Chess competition. Even by his own admission, Chennai is Dhoni’s second home.

He would next be seen in the IPL next year. It would be interesting to see if that is his last as a cricketer.