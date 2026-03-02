Home

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s playful ‘Wide Signal’ gesture goes viral during IPL 2026 practice, video goes viral

MS Dhoni was seen during IPL 2026 pre-season preparations, looking completely at ease in the nets as he enjoyed his time at the crease.

MS Dhoni's playful 'Wide Signal' gesture goes viral (Source: X)

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni has grabbed the spotlight once again as he returned to training ahead of IPL 2026. He sparked excitement among Chennai Super Kings fans ahead of IPL 2026. In a viral video from CSK’s high-performance centre, the 44-year-old was seen batting in the nets alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Sarfaraz Khan observed him closely.

CSK Started their pre-season preparations

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings has started its pre-season preparations and offers an early glimpse into the team’s combination, leadership setup and Dhoni’s readiness for the upcoming season.

In a viral video shared by Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni looked completely at ease during a net session, enjoying his time in the middle. The veteran appeared relaxed as he struck the ball cleanly and soaked in the atmosphere during the practice session.

One moment in particular caught everyone’s attention. When a delivery passed well outside the off-stump, Dhoni chose not to play at it and instead jokingly stretched his arms out to mimic an umpire’s wide signal. The playful gesture brought smiles all around and reflected the relaxed mood in the camp. As anticipation builds for the new season, Dhoni seems focused on keeping things light while gearing up for another IPL campaign.

Seveal Indian players joined the early phase of preparations

The five-time champions began their training camp at the franchise’s high-performance centre, with several Indian players joining the early phase of preparations. Among those in attendance were Ayush Mhatre, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Urvil Patel, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Sarfaraz Khan. The franchise shared glimpses from the session, where MS Dhoni and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad were seen batting in neighbouring nets as the team stepped up its preparations.P

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, who were acquired by CSK during IPL 2026 auction was also part of the session and took part in the drills. In the visuals, Sarfaraz appeared to be closely observing Dhoni’s practice, while Gaikwad looked in good touch, showing confident footwork at the crease.

