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WATCH: Mukesh Choudhary sends Pathum Nissanka back to the pavilion after a boundary against Delhi Capitals

WATCH: Mukesh Choudhary sends Pathum Nissanka back to the pavilion after a boundary against Delhi Capitals

Mukul Choudhary's impressive bowling performance sends Pathum Nissanka back to the pavilion in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Pathum Nissanka in Match no. 48 of IPL 2026

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: The match no. 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will decide their playoffs journey.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match no. 48 playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan

Also Read: Star Indian cricketer questions Rishabh Pant over this star’s absence in IPL 2026, his name is…

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Delhi Capitals had won the toss and decided to bat first. For Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka began the innings. Both batters gave a good start for Delhi Capitals by smashing some good boundaries. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also helped his side to get a good start with some good fours.

However, during the match, star Delhi Capitals batter, Pathum Nissanka played a brilliant shot on Mukesh Choudhary’s delivery. Meanwhile, after the boundary, Mukesh Choudhary backed himself and dismissed Pathum Nissanka for 19 runs off 15 balls, including three fours and one six.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are struggling at their home ground. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers performed brilliantly as they have dominated Delhi Capitals batters and made a great start in the match.

Also Read: DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Will Chennai Super Kings continue their winning streak or will Delhi Capitals bounce back?

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