Chennai: India cricketer Murali Vijay found himself in a tricky spot during a TNPL game recently. It is no secret that Vijay shares a little past with India cricketer Dinesh Karthik. Karthik's first wife Nikita Vanjara reportedly had an affair with Murali Vijay and later after separation got married to the latter. Fans made it awkward for him by yelling Karthik's name in front of him while he was stationed near the ropes. The video of the event has gone viral instantly after it surfaced on social space. Fans in the video are shouting, 'DK…DK'.

What steals the show is Vijay's reaction. On hearing Karthik's name being yelled, Vijay turns towards the crowd and with folded hands requests them to stop. He was gentle and sober in his gesture and that is heartwarming.

Here is the video that is going viral:

Vijay returned to TNPL after a break and smashed a 57-ball century. Currently, Karthik is part of the Indian set-up and is in good form following a dream IPL season. While it seemed Karthik was fading away, he managed to turn things around and is now in with a possible chance of making it to India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Karthik is currently in West Indies as a part of India’s T20 squad that would play five T20Is versus Windies. After the West Indies tour, he would be off to Zimbabwe. So, he would have ample chances to impress the selectors ahead of the marquee event.