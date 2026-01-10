Home

WATCH: Nadine de Klerk finishes in style as RCB clinch thrilling WPL 2026 opener

Nadine de Klerk not only grabbed four-wickets but also smashed a match-winning fifty as RCB secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over MI in WPL 2026 opener.

New Delhi: The WPL 2026 opening clash between Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Harmnaapreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians, Nadine de Klerk seized the moment, as she produced a match-winning all-round performance to help RCB Women to a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians Women at the DY Patil Stadium.

De Klerk started with the ball as she grabbed early wickets, she made an immediate impact, dismissing Nat Sciver-Brunt with a sharp stumping by Richa Ghosh in her opening spell. The breakthrough lifted RCB’s intensity in the field. She later strike again as she removed Mumbai’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur into a drive outside off and inducing a thin edge.

De Klerk dismissed S Sajana, who is known for playing ggressive innings, and then claimed her fourth wicket by removing Nicola Carey. Mumbai could manage to score only 154 for 6, and RCB were suddenly right back in the contest.

The chase is what that truly made the night special for De Klerk. RCB faced early setback and came under pressure, De Klerk who initially struggled to find her rhythm, shifted the momentum, converting single into boundaries, key partnerships steadied the innings, and RCB stayed in the hunt.

A #TATAWPL classic in the season opener! 🔥 And we have just begun 😎 What a finish that from Nadine de Klerk! 🤯 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/IWU1URl1fr#KhelEmotionKa | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/FKyZhLwbto — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 9, 2026

That foundation paved the way for a thrilling final over. RCB needed eighteen runs in the final over, De Klerk stepped up to take the responsibility

