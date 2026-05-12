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WATCH: Nahid Rana rips through Pakistan to set up stunning win for Bangladesh in first Test

WATCH: Nahid Rana rips through Pakistan to set up stunning win for Bangladesh in first Test

Nahid Rana claimed a five-wicket haul on Day 5 of 1st Test as Bangladesh hammered Pakistan by 104 runs on Tuesday.

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana celebrates after claiming a wicket on Day 5 of 1st Test vs Pakistan in Dhaka. (Source: X)

Bangladesh cricket team created history in the first Test against Pakistan in Dhaka on Tuesday with their first-ever win at home against the visitors in this format. Pacer Nahid Rana sliced through Bangladesh with a brilliant spell of 5 for 40 in 9.5 overs on the final day to lift his side to a 104-run victory. Chasing 268 runs to win on Day 5, Pakistan were bundled out for only 163.

Bangladesh completed a hat-trick of wins over Pakistan in their last three Tests – after whitewashing Pak on their own turf last year 2-0. The home team declared their second innings at 240 for 9 as their skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto failed to complete a well-deserved century in both innings. Shanto was dismissed for 87 off 150 balls by Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali.

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Noman completed his 100 wickets in Test cricket, becoming the oldest cricketer to achieve this feat at the age of 39 years and 217 days. He ended up with 3/76 and pacer Hasan Ali also claimed 3/52 while Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up 2/54.

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Needing 268 to win, Pakistan were rocked early by Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who dismissed first-inning centurion Azan Awais for 15. Pakistan’s other debutant Abdullah Fazal battled strongly, top-scoring with 66 off 113 balls but his dismissal opened the flood gates for the home side.

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Pacer Nahid Rana ripped through the Pakistan middle and lower order to lead a famous win. Rana dismissed Pakistan skipper Shan Masood for 2, Saud Shakeel for 15, Mohammad Rizwan for 15, Noman Ali for 4 and Shaheen Shah Afridi for 0.

WATCH Nahid Rana dismiss Shaheen Shah Afridi to complete win for Bangladesh HERE…

– Wicket of Shan Masood.

– Wicket of Saud Shakeel.

– Wicket of Muhammad Rizwan.

– Wicket of Noman Ali.

– Wicket of Shaheen Afridi. NAHID RANA – AN ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE FOR PAKISTAN. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DxYKY7827P — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) May 12, 2026

Bangladesh captain Shanto was pleased to create history with the first-ever victory at home over Pakistan. “I didn’t know that, but it was a really great experience and I feel very proud of the way we played. Slowly, we are getting better in Test cricket. So that is one thing we always wanted to achieve, so I’m really happy with the way we played,” Shanto said in the post-match presentation.

Asked about the brave declaration in the second innings on the final day, Shanto said, “That was the plan and then we declared because we have a quality bowling attack. In these conditions, the way Rana, Taskin, Miraz and Taijul performed made me really happy and that’s what I want from the team.”

Bangladesh and Pakistan will now head to Sylhet for the second Test which begins on Saturday, May 16. “Today we need to enjoy ourselves and in Sylhet, that will be a different challenge and different conditions. We have to prepare ourselves and plan accordingly to those conditions and I hope we will play some good cricket over there,” Shanto said.

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