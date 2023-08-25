Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Watch | Neeraj Chopra’s 88.77M Throw In World Athletics Championship At Budapest
The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from August 19 to 27.
Budapest: On Friday in the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest Hungary, India’s Olympics Gold medallist began his campaign with an impressive throw of 88.77m. The Indian star currently leads in the ongoing Group A qualifiers and is seeking his first World gold.
The video of Neeraj Chopra’s massive throw has gone viral on the internet and here is the video:
#NeerajChopra #OlympicChampion #NeerajChopra qualifies for the final of men’s javelin throw in the #WorldAthleticsChampionships with first throw of 88.77m pic.twitter.com/ogtHBAOJtX
— 💛Arsh Nehra💛 (@Arshnehra001) August 25, 2023
