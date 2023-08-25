Home

Sports

Watch | Neeraj Chopra’s 88.77M Throw In World Athletics Championship At Budapest

Watch | Neeraj Chopra’s 88.77M Throw In World Athletics Championship At Budapest

The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Watch | Neeraj Chopra's 88.77M Throw In World Athletics Championship At Budapest

Budapest: On Friday in the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest Hungary, India’s Olympics Gold medallist began his campaign with an impressive throw of 88.77m. The Indian star currently leads in the ongoing Group A qualifiers and is seeking his first World gold.

Trending Now

The video of Neeraj Chopra’s massive throw has gone viral on the internet and here is the video:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES