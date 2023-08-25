Top Recommended Stories

Watch | Neeraj Chopra’s 88.77M Throw In World Athletics Championship At Budapest

The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Published: August 25, 2023 2:40 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Budapest: On Friday in the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest Hungary, India’s Olympics Gold medallist began his campaign with an impressive throw of  88.77m. The Indian star currently leads in the ongoing Group A qualifiers and is seeking his first World gold.

The video of Neeraj Chopra’s massive throw has gone viral on the internet and here is the video:


