Oregon: With a throw of 88.39m on Friday, Olympics gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the ongoing World Athletics Championship. All it took was 10 seconds as he breached the qualification mark with his first throw. The automatic Q-mark was 83.5m. After the throw, he gave a thumbs up to the camera as he knew immediately he was through. The 24-year-old looked in good rhythm and confident with his throw. His run-up to the throw was near-perfect and fans are sharing the video of his throw on social media.Also Read - LIVE | Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw World Athletics, Updates: Chopra Throws 88.39m, Qualifies For Final

Earlier, the Indian javelin ace fell just six centimetres short of the elusive 90m mark but he bettered his personal best of 89.30m, set earlier this month at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada broke the 16-year-old meet record with a huge 90.31m throw in his third attempt, which was enough to get him the top spot.

Chopra said he will play with a “free mind” and “perform to potential” in Oregon, where he could bring India only its second medal ever from the World Championships. Only former India long jumper Anju Bobby George has won a medal at the Worlds, clinching bronze in Paris 2003.

Chopra would be one of India’s biggest hope at Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games that starts during the end of the month. He would certainly be among the favourites to win gold.