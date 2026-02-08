WATCH: Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel set Wankhede on fire with explosive knock

Home

WATCH: Nepals Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel set Wankhede on fire with explosive knock

Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel and star all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee set the Wankhede Stadium on fire, buzzing with Nepalese supporters in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against England.

Nepal's Dipendra Airee and Rohit Paudel set Wankhede on fire with explosive knock (Source:X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal were left devastated after coming agonizingly close to a historic T20 World Cup upset against England, only to fall short by four runs as the two-time champions secured the Group C victory in Mumbai.

Rohit Paudel played a captain’s innings, and together with star all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee, guided Nepal close to a stunning victory.

Paudel and Airee stitched together a crucial 82-run partnership for the third wicket to steady Nepal’s innings. Nepal’s chase received a vital boost in the 14th over when skipper Rohit Paudel went after senior England bowler Rashid Khan.

Paudel finished with 39 runs off 34 balls, hitting two boundaries and two sixes, while Dipendra Singh Airee played an explosive innings of 44 off 29 balls, which included six fours and a six.

Well on course for the chase! 👊 Dipendra Singh Airee & Rohit Paudel are turning it on for Nepal at the Wankhede! 🔥 Will they pull off a heist against England? 😮‍👇 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #ENGvNEP | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/dABzR5eM25 pic.twitter.com/Aox7xZg6cr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 8, 2026

However, a drinks break interrupted the momentum that Paudel and Airee had built. Airee then mis-timed a shot off Sam Curran in the 15th over, slowing Nepal’s charge.

Paudel’s innings ended shortly afterward when he swept straight to Phil Salt at deep midwicket off Liam Dawson, ending a promising knock that had raised Nepal’s hopes.

Lokesh Bam played an impactful knock of 39 runs off 20 balls, but it wasn’t enough to see Nepal as they fell short of victory at a packed Wankhede Stadium, buzzing with Nepalese supporters on Sunday.

