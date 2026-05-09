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Watch: New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal meets Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans

Watch: New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal meets Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans

Ahead of the Rajasthani franchise's upcoming home game in Jaipur, Lakshmi Mittal spent quality time with captain Riyan Parag and vice captain Yashasvi Jaiswal. He held long conversations with both the players and also spoke with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

New Rajasthan Royals owner Lakshmi Mittal meeting Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of their clash against Gujarat Titans. (Photo credit: X)

Rajasthan Royals’ new owner Lakshmi Mittal visited the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to meet with the players and coaching staff ahead of the team’s 11th Indian Premier League outing against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in match number 52 at the Pink City. This is a must win game for both the teams who are level on points (12) but are separated because of the net run-rate.

While Rajasthan are sitting 4th, thanks to a positive run-rate of +0.510, Gujarat are 5th with a negative nrr of -0.147. This clash holds plenty of significance in the race for the play-offs with the winner having a chance to go 3rd in the standings. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have 12 points to their name and tonight’s result is most likely to affect their top 4 journey as well.

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The Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently the table toppers with 14 points after 11 matches while last season’s runners-up Punjab Kings (13) dropped down to the 2nd spot after losing back-to-back three matches following an unbeaten run earlier in the season.

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With the business end of the season fast approaching, it will be an interesting phase of the cash rich tournament.

Lakshmi Mittal holds a long conversation with Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal

This was the first time that the Rajasthan players interacted with their new owner Lakshmi Mittal, who bought the franchise for an approximated sum of INR 15,660 crore along with Adar Poonawalla – the CEO of Serum Institute of India.

The business consortium acquired the team from Manoj Badale, the current investing group of Rajasthan Royals. The new owners will not only look after the 2008 IPL winners but also their subsidiaries across the globe – Barbados Royals in the Caribbean league and Paarl Royals in the SAT20 South African league.

The way all the Rajasthan players are meeting and greeting their new owner, Lakshmi Mittal, bro that aura is insane! Finally, someone strong enough has arrived to challenge Ambani’s AURA in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/dHmw1xLB1P — AK 45 (@ImRo45_Club) May 8, 2026

According to reports, the full takeover will be completed by the 3rd quarter of 2026 and once it is done, Lakshmi Mittal will keep 75% of the franchise’s stakes with Adar Poonawalla keeping 18% of it. The remaining 7% will be kept by the current ownership of Manoj Badale.

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Ahead of the Rajasthani franchise’s upcoming home game in Jaipur, Lakshmi Mittal spent quality time with captain Riyan Parag and vice captain Yashasvi Jaiswal. He held long conversations with both the players and also spoke with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Lakshmi Mittal is also expected to be present at Sawai Mansingh Stadium for tonight’s clash and hope for his new franchise to take a major step towards the play-offs.

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