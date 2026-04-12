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WATCH: Nitish Rana involved in HUGE fight with umpire during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 game, Tristan Stubbs had been...

WATCH: Nitish Rana involved in HUGE fight with umpire during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 game, Tristan Stubbs had been…

Nitish Rana's heated argument with the umpire during DC vs CSK clash in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Nitish Rana's heated exchange with umpire

On Saturday, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings won their maiden match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, by defeating Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showcased a great performance against Delhi Capitals in both the departments of batting and bowling. However, this was the second back-to-back defeat for Delhi Capitals as the last time, they suffered a narrow margin defeat by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans.

CSK batters deliver a brilliant performance against Delhi Capitals

Let’s talk about the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings clash. Star player Sanju Samson played a crucial innings for CSK as he smashed an explosive century. Samson scored 115 runs not out off 56 balls, including 15 fours and 4 sixes and helped CSK to post 212 runs on the board. Ayush Mhatre also played an impressive knock, scoring 59 runs off 36 balls. Sanju and Ayush gathered more than 100 runs for CSK. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube added a crucial 20 runs at the end of the innings. For Delhi Capitals, captain Axar Patel was the only player to take a wicket.

Delhi Capitals struggle with the bat in run chase

While chasing the target, Delhi Capitals got a great start as the opening pair, KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, started playing some good shorts. But, in the end, they were bowled out for 189 runs in 20 overs and lost the match by 23 runs. Tristan Stubbs tried hard to get the match for Delhi Capitals as he scored 60 runs off 38 balls, but couldn’t sprinkle his magic. Jamie Overton was the star player for CSK after taking four important wickets.

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Shocking incident during DC vs CSK clash

During the match, we saw a shocking incident in the 19th over of the game, where Tristan Stubbs, who was playing as a savior for DC, wanted to change his gloves, but the fourth umpire refused to change the gloves. As a result, he was dismissed in the same over. This thing shocked the DC fans and team members. If we discuss the rules, gloves cannot be changed during an ongoing over.

However, after Tristan Stubbs was dismissed off Jamie Overton’s delivery. Nitish Rana was seen having a heated discussion with the fourth umpire about not changing the gloves. Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs was seen in anger as he threw his helmet while entering the dressing room.

Stubbs wanted to change his gloves, but the umpire didn’t allow it. On the very next ball, he got out. Frustrated, Nitish Rana was seen arguing with the boundary umpire, while Stubbs reacted angrily by throwing his helmet pic.twitter.com/mQv3BlGZVM — Middle Stump Cricket (@MiddleCricket) April 11, 2026

Strict actions taken against Nitish Rana

After the heated discussion, there was strict action taken against Nitish Rana as he was fined 25 percent of his match fee and accumulated 1 demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players.

Nitish Rana breached article 2.3 of IPL’s Code of Conduct, which means “use of an audible obscenity during a match.” However, Rana admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction.

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