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WATCH: Nitish Reddys Pushpa celebration after fifty vs LSG takes internet by storm

WATCH: Nitish Reddy’s ‘Pushpa’ celebration after fifty vs LSG takes internet by storm

Nitish Kumar Reddy's impressive fifty, combined with Heinrich Klaasen's 62 off 41 balls, helped the team post 156/9 against Lucknow Super Giants, however they lost the match by 5-wickets

Nitish Reddy's 'Pushpa' celebration after fifty vs LSG goes viral (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad were on a precarious situation but Nitish Kumar Reddy’s impressive fifty, combined with Heinrich Klaasen’s 62 off 41 balls, helped the team post 156/9 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who celebrated his half-century in style, recreating the famous ‘Pushpa’ gesture made iconic by Allu Arjun, took social media by storm

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s ‘Pushpa’ celebration video goes viral, watch here…

PUSHPA CELEBRATION BY NITISH KUMAR REDDY 🥶 – The Craze for Allu Arjun. pic.twitter.com/O8E3SdwId7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 5, 2026

Rishabh Pant’s side won the toss and invited Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first. The visitors struck early, as they removed Abhishek Sharma for a duck, followed by Travis Head, who was sent back by Mohammed Shami for 7 runs off 8 balls.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan also fell cheaply, scoring just 1 before being bowled by Prince Yadav.

Liam Livingstone contributed only 14 runs off 20 balls before being dismissed by Digvesh Rathi, while Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy steadied the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad as both the batters reached half-centuries, helping SRH cross into triple figures, however Nitish eventually falling for 56 off 33 balls to M. Siddharth.

Klaasen played an impactful knock of 62 off 41 deliveries before Avesh Khan removed him which lead a collapse in the Sunrisers Hyderabad tail. Avesh first dismissed Harsh Dubey for a duck, followed by Prince Yadav removing Shivang Yadav for 2. Harshal Patel was run out for 4 on the final delivery, leaving SRH ended their innings at 156/9.

Lucknow Super Giants got off to a steady start, with Aiden Markram and Mitch Marsh keeping the runs flowing. However, LSG Marsh departed for 14 off 12 balls off Eshan Malinga’s delivery.

Rishabh Pant’s sealed the victory for LSG in style

Skipper Rishabh Pant then joined Markram at the crease and stitched a storng partnership as Markram attacked the bowlers. However, Shivang Kumar broke the stand by dismissing Markram for 45 off just 27 deliveries.

The chase became tense in the final over as LSG needed just 9 runs, but skipper Rishabh Pant led from the front and sealed the victory in style. He struck two consecutive boundaries off Jaydev Unadkat to finish the game emphatically.

Pant’s innings was laced with nine boundaries, with his shot selection perfectly measured on a slow track where SRH spinners Harsh Dubey and Shivang Kumar kept the ball moving.

Mohammed Shami finished with impressive figures of 2/9 (4)

However, it was Mohammed Shami who grabbed everyone’s attention with his sensational bowling. He struck early in the Powerplay, dismissing the key opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head off successive deliveries, using clever variations of slower balls to make the breakthroughs.

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