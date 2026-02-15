Home

WATCH: No documentary for Sahibzada Farhan, dismissed for DUCK by Hardik Pandya

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for a duck by Hardik Pandya at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, giving India an early breakthrough.

Hardik Pandya dismisses Sahibzada Farhan for a duck (Source: PTI)

T20 World Cup 2026: In the high voltage clash between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Hardik Pandya delivered a sensational spell to dismiss Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan for a duck with the new ball in the first over while bowling a maiden.

This early breakthrough set the tone for India’s defense of 175/7 against their arch-rivals in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav handed the new ball to Hardik Pandya in the first over. Pandya offered no width or pace, keeping Sahibzada Farhan under pressure from the very first delivery. After three dot balls, a short ball outside off-stump tempted the opener into a tentative poke, resulting in a catch to the slips.

No sixes, no documentary? Aisa kaise ho sakta hai 🤐 Hardik Pandya 🤝 Rinku Singh ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/SpqYo6n3dL pic.twitter.com/2YlRIY60pv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 15, 2026

The star all-rounder, who had struggled with the bat earlier, made a strong comeback with the ball, handing the Men in Green early breakthrough.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets in second over

Jasprit Bumrah carried the momentum as he claimed two quick wickets in the second over, removing Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha, leaving Pakistan reeling at 13/3 after just two overs. Babar Azam and Usman Khan attempted to stabilize the innings, taking the score to 24/3 by 3.3 overs, still facing a steep chase of 152 runs from 99 balls.

After winning the toss, Pakistan chose to field on a tricky pitch, and India started cautiously, losing Abhishek Sharma early. However, Ishan Kishan counterattacked with a brilliant 77 off 40 balls, including 10 fours and 3 sixes, reviving the innings. Suryakumar Yadav added 32, while Shivam Dube (27*) and Rinku Singh provided late acceleration to help India post a competitive 175/7. Saim Ayub was Pakistan’s standout bowler, picking up crucial wickets, including Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

