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Watch: Nora Fatehi headline the 2nd FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Toronto with her hit anthem ‘Siir Siir’

The production centered around a giant, mosaic-style presentation of the World Cup trophy, which came alive under the stadium lights through a blend of local choreography and stunning visual projections

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: June 13, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
Nora vegedream
Nora Fatehi and Vegedream at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto. (Image credits: Screengrab/Zee 5)

The BMO Stadium in Toronto delivered a massive celebration on Friday night as Canada officially welcomed the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a spectacular second opening ceremony. The event successfully highlighted the country’s diverse cultural roots while setting an energetic tone just before the home team took the pitch for their Group B opener.

The production centered around a giant, mosaic-style presentation of the World Cup trophy, which came alive under the stadium lights through a blend of local choreography and stunning visual projections.

Read more: FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Nora Fatehi and Alessia Cara produce jaw dropping performances in Toronto

Hollywood actor Will Arnett kicked off the festivities, serving as the official event ambassador to welcome fans arriving from all corners of the globe.

The musical lineup kept the packed crowd on its feet from start to finish. Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi stole the spotlight early with an energetic dance performance that got the entire stadium moving.

She was followed by a string of top Canadian talent, including global pop icon Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, and Jessie Reyez, who each brought their own distinct style to the pre-match show.

The emotional peak of the evening arrived when alternative rock legend Alanis Morissette took the stage to sing a powerful, soaring rendition of the Canadian national anthem.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch What happened when USA and Paraguay last met, here’s a recap ahead of their group D encounter

Accompanied by thousands of fans waving flags in union, her performance wrapped up the 90-minute spectacle on a perfect note, leaving the crowd completely electric just as Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina walked out of the tunnel.

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Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

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