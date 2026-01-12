Home

Sports

WATCH: Not London or Rs 350000000 Mumbai sea-facing home, Virat Kohli keep his Player of the Match collection at…

WATCH: Not London or Rs 350000000 Mumbai sea-facing home, Virat Kohli keep his ‘Player of the Match’ collection at…

Former India captain Virat Kohli smashed a match-winning 93 off 91 balls in the first ODI vs New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

Virat Kohli en route to scoring 93 in 1st ODI vs New Zealand at Vadodara. (Photo: IANS)

Former India captain Virat Kohli has made it a habit to collect ‘Player of the Match’ award when it comes to international cricket. The latest addition to Kohli’s collection was after the first ODI vs New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, where he smashed a match-winning 93 off 91 balls to lead Team India to a four-wicket win by chasing down 301 to win.

Kohli now has second-highest number of ‘Player of the Match’ awards behind only legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has 76. When it comes specifically to ODI cricket, the legendary Tendulkar has 62 while Kohli is at 45 and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya is on 48.

TV presenter Harsha Bhogle questioned Kohli about what he does with his ‘POTM’ awards and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter revealed that they are neither in his home in London or his Rs 35 crore sea-facing flat in Mumbai.

Kohli told Bhogle that his mother, Saroj Kohli, who keeps these awards prominently in their Gurgaon home. The video of Kohli’s post-match interaction went viral on social media.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Honestly I have no idea. I just send the trophies back home to my mum in Gurgaon – she loves keeping them,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

On Sunday, Kohli also achieved another massive landmark, becoming the 2nd highest run-scorer in international cricket after Tendulkar by bringing up his 28000 runs to leave former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara behind.

“If I look back at my whole journey then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I have always known my abilities, but I also knew I had to work extremely hard to get where I am today. God has blessed me with far more than I could ever ask for, I look back at my journey with a lot of grace and gratitude, and I feel really proud of it,” Kohli said about becoming the 2nd highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Asked if a record-extending 54th hundred in ODI cricket was on his mind when he fell for 93 to Kyle Jamieson, Kohli said, “If I am being brutally honest, the way I’m playing right now, I’m not thinking about milestones at all. If we were batting first, I probably would’ve gone harder. But in a chase, with a total on the board, I had to play the situation. I felt like hitting more boundaries, but experience kicks in. The only thing on my mind was getting the team into a position where we could win comfortably.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.