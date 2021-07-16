Tokyo: Days after Roger Federer pulled out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics following a knee injury, World No 1 Novak Djokovic, who recently won his third Slam of the year, confirmed his participation in the mega event. The 20-time Grand Slam champion shared the piece of news in a heartwarming manner. Djokovic did it over a video call with his young friend in Japan.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Guidelines: No Group Photos on Podium, Participants to Wear Mask All Times, Confirms IOC

Djokovic shared the video and the post read: “Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. Also Read - Pandemic Break Helped To Learn And Focus More On Technique: PV Sindhu

Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/23TmSdvc4x — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 15, 2021

Also Read - Indian Officials in Tokyo Happy With Arrangements, Dining Hall Issues Resolved: Narinder Batra

The Serb has represented his country in the Olympics multiple times. He won a bronze medal at the games in 2008. He also competed in the Olympics in 2012 and 2016, though did not medal those years.

Djokovic has been unstoppable this year. He has already won all the three slams in 2021 and would look to make it a ‘Golden Slam’ with the US Open.

Earlier, Djokovic had said that he feels divided over Olympics participation. The World No 1 had even claimed that the chances were 50-50 giving way to much speculation. The COVID-19 restrictions at the event, including the fact that there will be no fans in attendance, had supposedly battered his enthusiasm.

“My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I’m a little bit divided,” Djokovic had said. “It’s kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days.”