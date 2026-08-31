WATCH: Novak Djokovic CRIES on court during his shock 1st round loss in US Open 2026 to Mariano Navone

At the start of the year Djokovic lost the Australian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz before going down against Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-final and now he has exited the US Open from the first round

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File photo of Novak Djokovic. (Credits: IANS)

In a dramatic turn of events, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic shockingly bowed out of the very first round of the US Open 2026 after a tough battle against Argentina’s Mariano Navone, who surprised the entire crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, five-set victory.

The match lasted for about four hours and 36 minutes and it well and truly tested Novak Djokovic, who looked far from his best today. He battled through physical pain but what was more sad to see was the way he operated against a younger opponent, who forced errors after errors against the Serbian.

Novak Djokovic looks very emotional down 1-3 in the 5th set against Navone at the US Open. Definitely in pain physically, but these also look like emotional tears. 4+ hours at 39 years old. The New York crowd is trying to give him a push for another heroic comeback. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QsZqF0Z04o — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 31, 2026

As a matter of fact, it was the first time that people actually witnessed Novak Djokovic breaking down on the court midway through the game despite the crowd cheering his name even after a poor showing. The Serbian looked absolutely clueless in the four+ hour showdown which crashed his hopes of landing a fifth US Open title and first since 2023. Djokovic’s previous three titles came in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

The battle between the Serbian legend and the Argentina youngster ended up being the longest opening match of the tournament with Djokovic suffering a first round exit from the US Open for the very first time in his career.

It was tough to see Djokovic making 70 unforced errors as his time on the court was marred with sickness and cramps. He took an early lead of 3-0 and 4-1 but went on to blow it all and lose the first set.

The 39-year-old has had a tough few months. At the start of the year Djokovic lost the Australian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz before going down against Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-final. Then, during the hardcourt tune-up at the Cincinnati Open, Djokovic exited from the first round itself.

Following the loss to his Argentinian opponent, Djokovic looked absolutely gutted with his wife, Jelena, watching over him from the stands with a worrying face. The defeat was indeed a tough pill to swallow for the Serbian and his fans but credits must be given to Mariano Navone, who once idolized the world number five.

Navone was over the moon after his maiden victory over the veteran. He expressed that it was a huge moment for him to be able to defeat the “GOAT” and admitted that it was nothing less than a dream come true.

“It was very tough for me because you are playing with the ‘GOAT’ on this court. For sure it’s the best thing I’ve had on court. This is an amazing court and the biggest stage. It’s amazing, the way we play. I mean, five sets. I’m very happy. I don’t know. What can I say?. It’s unbelievable. This means a lot. It’s a dream come true,” Mariano Navone said after his victory.

Other major results:

Polina Iatcenko bt Renata Zarazua 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(7); Donna Vekic bt Talia Gibson 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Lanlana Tararudee bt Elvina Kalieva 6-3, 6-7 (4); Lucrezia Stefanini bt Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Wang Xinyu bt Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-2; Katie Boulter bt Carol Young Suh Lee 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; Taylah Preston bt Alycia Parks 6-3. 6-3