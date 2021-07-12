New Delhi: World No 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 at Centre Court in the Wimbledon 2021 final to create history on Sunday. But, what stole the limelight was Djokovic’s heartwarming gesture towards a girl fan. After the win and before the presentation started, Djokovic ran to the other side of the court and gifted a girl fan his racket. The fan was in awe as the spectators kept cheering on the Serb.Also Read - Novak Djokovic on Participation in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says 'Little Bit Divided' Over Competing at Games

Novak Djokovic may not have got the Mason Mount reaction but love his sprint to find the girl to give his racket to pic.twitter.com/x2ggM44buc — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 11, 2021

Also Read - Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal After Record-Equalling 20th Major

Djokovic was in top form over the last two weeks. He entered the final having dropped merely one set. Also Read - Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Matteo Berrettini to Clinch Record-Equalling 20th Grand Slam Title, Equals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

Meanwhile, with his third slam of the year – he also equaled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s tally of 20 majors. Djokovic hailed his two fierce competitors after equalling the record.

Asked what equalling their record meant to him, Novak Djokovic replied: “It means none of us three will stop.

“I have to make a great tribute to Rafa and Roger, they are legends of our sport and the two most important players I ever faced in my career.

“They are the reason why I am where I am today. They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years, it has been an incredible journey that’s not stopping here.”

Djokovic will now have a chance to go for Calendar Slam at US Open, which both Federer and Nadal have never achieved in their career. Djokovic now has 61 titles whereas Nadal and Federer have 57 and 54 titles respectively.