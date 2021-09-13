New York: Things got ugly at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday when World No 2 Novak Djokovic – favourite to win the final – was trailing. Djokovic was fuming during the second set against his Russian opponent Daniil Medvedev.Also Read - Daniil Medvedev Calls Novak Djokovic 'Greatest Player in Tennis History' After US Open 2021 Win

After losing a decisive point in the fourth game of the second set, Djokovic expressed his frustration by smashing his racquet on the court floor. This is not the first time Djokovic has lost his cool during a match. Eventually, Djokovic lost the match in straight sets – something that rarely happens.

The shock loss also stopped Djokovic from completing a clean sweep of the US, French and Australian Opens and Wimbledon in the same year. A win would have also taken Djokovic to 21 Grand Slam titles, one over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, it was jubilation in the Russian camp as Medvedev became the first Russian male to win a Grand Slam title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. Kafelnikov won the 1996 French Open and 1999 Australian Open, and Safin claimed the 2000 US Open and 2005 Australian Open titles. The Russian received praise from all quarters after the phenomenal win over Djokovic. After the game, the Russian hailed the Serb and confessed that he is the greatest player in tennis history.

“I just want to say this for what you’ve achieved this year and throughout your career,” Medvedev said. “I’ve never said this to anybody but I’ll say it right now. For me, you are the greatest player in tennis history.”