WATCH: Pakistan captain Babar Azam dismissed by brute of a delivery by Jofra Archer at Lord’s Test

Babar Azam was dismissed for just 6 runs by Jofra Archer as Pakistan struggled in their 389-run chase against England in the second Test at Lord’s.

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Babar Azam walks back after being dismissed for 6 by Jofra Archer at Lord’s. (Photo: X)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam endured another disappointing outing with the bat in the second Test against England at Lord’s. Chasing a stiff target of 389, Babar managed just 6 runs in the second innings before being dismissed.

Babar’s stay at the crease lasted only eight balls. He was caught by Jordan Cox off the bowling of Jofra Archer, adding to Pakistan’s early problems in the chase.

The dismissal came after another quiet outing in the first innings, when Babar scored only 8 runs.

It has now been nearly four years since Babar last scored a Test century. His previous hundred in the longest format came against New Zealand in 2022.

Too fast. Too furious Babar bounced out! ☝️ Match Centre: https://t.co/Z9bsIoMyb6 pic.twitter.com/zHcVPdCmsd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2026

Pakistan lose early wickets in 389-run chase

Pakistan made a poor start while chasing 389. Opener Azan Awais was dismissed for 6 after being trapped lbw by Ollie Robinson.

Abdullah Shafique followed for a duck in the same over, leaving Pakistan in serious trouble early in the chase.

Babar then walked in but could not make a significant contribution, falling for just 6 to leave Pakistan under further pressure.

England set Pakistan a stiff target

Earlier, England were bowled out for 208 in their second innings. Dan Lawrence top-scored with 54 off 70 balls, while Harry Brook made 34 and Emilio Gay scored 31. Captain Joe Root contributed 24.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 5 for 57. Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali claimed two wickets each.

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England in command at Lord’s

England had scored 290 in their first innings before bowling Pakistan out for just 110, securing a first-innings lead of 180 runs.

The hosts then added another 208 in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 389.

England had already won the first Test of the series by an innings and 103 runs. With Babar Azam and Pakistan’s top order struggling again at Lord’s, the visitors face a huge challenge to save the Test and keep the series alive.

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Playing XI

England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Ali Usman, Abdullah Shafique