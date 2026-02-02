Home

WATCH: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reacts after Government decision to BOYCOTT T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India, says humara decision...

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revealed that the team will follow whatever the national Government decides about the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. (Source: X)

The Pakistan Government made the massive decision asking their national cricket team to forfeit their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match vs Team India in Colombo on February 15. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha first reaction when asked about forfeiture of match against Team India was one of helplessness as the video of his reaction went viral on social media.

After the third T20I match against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, Salman Ali Agha was asked about his thoughts on Pakistan’s prospective boycott of a T20 World Cup 2026 match. The Pakistan T20I skipper stated that the team members will follow whatever the Pakistan Government asks them to do.

“We are going to the World Cup. Humara decision nahi hai, hum kuch nahi kar sakte. (The decision not to play against India isn’t ours, so we cannot do anything about it). Whatever our government, the PCB chief tells us to do, we will do that only,” Agha told reporters in Lahore on Sunday.

WATCH Salman Ali Agha’s reaction on Pakistan’s decision to forfeit match vs Team India in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha – Boycotting against India is not in our hands; we will do whatever our government and Mohsin Naqvi say So here is clearly political influence. ICC will definitely take strict action against Pakistan for this boycott pic.twitter.com/heNctwR2XD — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) February 1, 2026

PCB chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday evening. At around 8 PM IST, the official verdict came on social media platform ‘X’, informing the world about Pakistan’s stand.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” the Pakistan Government posted on their social media handle.

Once the confirmation about participation in T20 World Cup 2026 came in, Pakistan unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming tournament, which sees the team placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are expected to convey this decision officially to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. Naqvi has already inform Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif that PCB would stand by the Government’s decision no matter what the ICC decides.

“As far as the PCB is concerned for a while now there has been a growing feeling that the ICC has not been just in its dealings with some of the other boards more recently with Bangladesh and one board cannot be allowed to run world cricket,” a PCB source was quoted as saying PTI news agency.

Pakistan to begin campaign on February 7

Pakistan, who will play all their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka, will begin their campaign on February 7, the opening day of the tournament, against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo. Pakistan have already announced the squad for the World Cup, with Agha set to lead the team.

