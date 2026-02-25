Home

Sports

WATCH: Pakistan cricket fan engages in HUGE fight with England supporter during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Pallekele, video goes viral

WATCH: Pakistan cricket fan engages in HUGE fight with England supporter during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Pallekele, video goes viral

Pakistan cricket fan humiliates himself after big fight with England supporter in the stands of Pallekele International Stadium during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Tuesday.

Pakistan fan Saud (left) fights with an England supporter in Pallekele. (Source: X)

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan cricket team and their fans embarrassed themselves in front of the entire world during their Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 against England at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday. Pakistan are now on the bring of elimination from race to make the semifinals after their 2-wicket loss to England thanks to English skipper Harry Brook’s brilliant maiden T20I century.

But what was more humiliating was the behaviour of their fans in the stands of the Pallekele Stadium. A video of Pakistan fan Saud fighting with an England supported was shared by Australian influencer Jake Jeakings and went viral on social media. Saud is believed to be a ‘serial instigator’ in the cricket stadiums and was given a full taste of his own medicine by a powerfully building English fan.

Sri Lanka supporters had to break apart a possible fist-fight between Saud and the English fans as was seen in the viral video. Jeakings asked ICC to take a stand against people like Saud. “Play silly games, win silly prizes. Serial offender. Time for the @ICC to take a stand,” Jeakings wrote on ‘X’.

WATCH Pakistan fan Saud’s fight with an English supporter in Pallekele HERE…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Saud, on his part, tried to make false allegations against the England supporter claiming that he had tried to throw beer bottles at him which had led to the fight. But the viral video is a pretty damning evidence against Saud.

Pakistan almost out of race to make semifinal

Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha’s side now only have 1 point from their two matches in the Super 8 stages. Pakistan had to share a point in their opening game against New Zealand after the match was washed out due to rain in Colombo last week. They posted 164 for 9 after batting first but England captain Harry Brook smashed a 50-ball century to lead them into the semifinals.

“It started well with the bat, but we couldn’t finish the way we wanted. At the end of the day, sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition. The way Harry Brook batted was outstanding – he completely took the game away from us,” Salman Ali Agha said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We just have to wait and see how the other results go. We’ll be hoping they go our way, and then we know we’ll have to win against Sri Lanka,” the Pakistan skipper added.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.