A dismal show against a second-string Sri Lankan team has left Pakistan fans fuming. In a three-match T20I series at home, Pakistan were condemned to a 3-0 defeat. There have been calls for the removal of Sarfaraz Ahmed as the captain so much so that a resolution has reportedly been submitted in Punjab Assembly stating the wicketkeeper-batsman isn’t fit for the job.

A video has emerged on Twitter showing an angry fan punching a hoarding of Sarfaraz following the series whitewash.

A fan not happy with Sarfaraz Ahmed after the 3-0 loss to Sri Lanka #PAKvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/S6Biri8z4f — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 10, 2019

However, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq didn’t take kindly to the queries regarding Sarfaraz during a media interaction after the third T20I on Wednesday. “Yes, only the wicketkeeper is not playing well, the rest of the 10 players are doing so well,” he replied when asked of Sarfaraz’s poor show behind the stumps.

However, Misbah did admit the series has been an ‘eye-opener’ for his team. “This series has been an eye-opener for us and everyone else. These same players have been around for a while now. More or less the same team which made us number one and has been playing together for around three to four years now,” he said.

He added, “The result of series is also an eye-opener for our system as well. If we can lose to a side without its main players how did we think we were number one,” he added.