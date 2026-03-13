Home

Sports

WATCH: Pakistans Salman Ali Agha loses COOL after controversial run-out by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Mirza in 2nd ODI, video goes viral

WATCH: Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha loses COOL after controversial run-out by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Mirza in 2nd ODI, video goes viral

Salman Agha loses cool after a shocking run-out against Bangladesh in the second ODI. Take a look and read the full story.

Salman Agha blasts after shocking run-out against Bangladesh

The second match of the ODI series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Salman Agha’s shocking run-out against Bangladesh

During the match, a clip went viral, where the Pakistan fans were shocked and in laughter as well after witnessing the run out of Salman Agha. He was batting for 64 runs off 61 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

However, while batting with star player Mohammad Rizwan. Bangladesh star bowler Mehidy Hasan Mirza ran out with his smartness. After the dismissal, Pakistan captain Salman Agha was seen angry as he throwed his helmet.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pakistan batters destroy Bangladesh’s bowling attack

However, Bangladesh had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan batters, Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat gave a great start to the team. Both the batters played great shots for the team and led them to a great score.

Maaz Sadaqat shines with the bat

Maaz Sadaqat played a crucial innings for his team as he scored 75 runs off 46 balls. Not only Maaz, Mohammad Rizwan also scored an important 44 runs for his team and led his side to a fighting total of 274 runs.

Bangladesh’s bowling performance against Pakistan in the second ODI

Rishad Hossain and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a vital role for their team as Rishad took three and Mehidy took two wickets.

Bangladesh’s poor batting performance

During the time of Bangladesh’s batting, the rain played a spoiler and reduced the match to 32 overs and a target of 243 runs. However, Bangladesh showcased a poor batting performance. Litton Das was the only to score good runs as he registered 41 runs in an innings in the second ODI.

The other players of the Bangladesh team failed to score any runs and completed the target of 243 runs in just 32 overs and lost the match by a big margin of 128 runs.

Pakistan’s dominance with the ball

Haris Rauf and Maaz Sadaqat destroyed Bangladesh’s batting line-up as both of them took three wickets. Meanwhile, captain Shaheen Afridi also took two important wickets and led his team to a big win in the second ODI match. Now, the series is leveled by 1-1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.