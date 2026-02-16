Home

WATCH: Pathum Nissanka STUNS Glenn Maxwell with brilliant catch in Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 clash

Sri Lanka satr opener Pathum Nissanka stunned everyone with his impressive catch in the 17th over to dismiss Glenn Maxwell in their Group fixture in T20 World Cup 2026

Pathun Nissanka STUNS Glenn Maxwell with brilliant catch (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Australia began their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Sri Lanka on a high with a 104 runs partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. However, Sri Lanka staged a dramatic fightback, but it was Pathum Nissanka’s breathtaking catch that grabbed the headlines.

Nissanka stunned everyone with his impressive catch in the 17th over to dismiss Glenn Maxwell. With Australia looking to post a total well over 200, Nissanka’s athletic brilliance shifted the momentum towards Sri Lanka.

The moment came on the very first ball of the 17th over, when Dushan Hemantha delivered the ball outside off, tempting Maxwell into his signature reverse sweep. The shot came off the bat flat and hard toward backward point, and for a fleeting moment, it seemed destined for the boundary.

But Pathum Nissanka had other plans. Positioned at backward point, the Sri Lankan opener stretched high above his head to take the catch cleanly. Even as he lost his balance and tumbled to the turf, he displayed remarkable control, holding onto the ball firmly.

CATCH OF THE TOURNAMENT IS HERE…!!! 🥶 It's Pathum Nissanka. pic.twitter.com/uSLNZNnlhs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 16, 2026

It was a stylish redemption. Earlier in the innings, Nissanka had dropped a simpler chance to remove Maxwell, but this time he clutched one of the most difficult opportunities of the match. Maxwell’s dismissal proved to be a crucial turning point in the game.

