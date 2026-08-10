WATCH: PM Narendra Modi applauds boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to ‘distorted’ Indian map

Commonwealth Games 2026 medallist met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

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CWG 2026 silver medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain. (Source: X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and had special words of appreciation for Commonwealth Games silver-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to a distorted map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow during his light-hearted interaction with the CWG medal-winners in New Delhi on Sunday. The PM cracked jokes and heard from the medallists about their experiences building up to the Games and during their stay in Glasgow in the interaction which took place on Sunday. Modi’s office released the video on Monday.

“Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)” he asked Lovlina, who won the 75kg category silver.

The Assam boxer laughed and replied, “It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn’t like to see the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds boxer Lovlina Borgohain for raising an objection after noticing an incorrect depiction of the Indian map at a restaurant in Glasgow during the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Borgohain had flagged the omission of the Northeast from the… pic.twitter.com/m1hjmjz9FN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026

The PM, while applauding her, said it was a thoughtful gesture at a time when she was just out to celebrate her triumph. “To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met members of the Indian contingent that returned with medals from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and congratulated the athletes for their impressive performances at the multi-sport event.

Modi shared a short video clip of his interaction with the medallists on Instagram, describing the meeting as a special occasion and praising the athletes for making the country proud. Later, the PM also tweeted about his meeting with the athletes.

“Delighted to host our outstanding medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Heard about their experiences from the Games. Each one of them has made our nation proud through their exceptional performances. Their success will motivate many youngsters,” Modi posted on X while sharing some photographs of the meeting.

Among those who interacted with the Prime Minister was boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who won the gold medal in the women’s 51kg category at the Games. India enjoyed a strong campaign in Glasgow, finishing with 39 medals, including 13 gold.

“Our honourable PM sir has welcomed all the medallists from the Commonwealth Games and we are feeling very proud of this. We have really enjoyed meeting him, he is very humble,” Sakshi said.

Modi, while interacting with the athletes, said: “Jo khelega, woh khiega. Always cheer for Bharat.”

– With PTI inputs