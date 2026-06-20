Watch: Prasidh Krishna and Rohit Sharma’s camaraderie as the right-arm pacer rips apart Afghanistan’s top-order

Rohit Sharma was involved in all three of those wickets taken by Prasidh Krishna who used a similar line and length to draw the top 3 Afghani batters into extending their arms towards off-side and end up landing outside edges

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India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the third ODI match between India and Afghanistan at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Shubman Gill’s team India has started the series concluding 3rd ODI against Afghanistan in the best possible way and the man responsible for it is right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna who bamboozled the Afghani top-order with his excellent seam bowling after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Afghanistan were put under immediate pressure by Prasidh Krishna’s pin-point bowling which saw the top-order vanish within a blink of an eye. The first three wickets that he took of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5 off 7), Rahmat Shah (5 off 15) and Ibrahim Zadran (11 off 18) were absolutely identical.

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As a matter of fact, Rohit Sharma was involved in all three of those wickets taken by Prasidh Krishna who used a similar line and length to draw the top 3 Afghani batters into extending their arms towards off-side and end up landing outside edges.

Rohit Sharma, who was standing at 1st slip, took the catches on all three occasions to reduce Afghanistan to a score of 28/3 within 7.2 overs. This was an unexpected partnership between Rohit and Prasidh Krishna which ultimately benefitted the Men in Blue.

Prasidh Krishna’s fiery opening spell also saw him take a 4th wicket when he led to the departure of number 5 Darwish Abdul Rasooli for just 1 run off 5 balls. He will be hoping to end his 10-over spell with a 5-wicket haul.

In fact, Rohit Sharma created history by catching all three of Afghanistan’s top-order batters off Prasidh Krishna’s brilliant opening spell. This is the first time in India’s 1,078-match ODI history that a fielder has caught the top three batters off the same bowler.

While an Indian fielder has caught three batsmen off a single bowler twice before, this achievement is unique.

In 2004, VVS Laxman took three catches off Irfan Pathan against Zimbabwe in Perth, and in 2018, Shikhar Dhawan did the same off Jasprit Bumrah against Bangladesh in Dubai. However, in both of those past matches, the catches did not happen back-to-back, and they certainly did not account for the first three wickets of the innings.

Meanwhile, after Afghanistan’s top-order collapse, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai steadied the Afghani ship with their exceptional partnership.

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At the time of writing, Shahidi had scored a half-century while Omarzai was just 3 runs away from his fifty with Afghanistan at 133/4 after 26 overs.

India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.