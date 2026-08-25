WATCH: Prasidh Krishna’s twin strikes rock Sri Lanka on Day 3 of 2nd Test in Colombo

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has claimed 3 wickets for 35 runs till the first session of Day 3 of 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday.

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Prasidh Krishna (centre) celebrates after claiming a wicket on Day 3 of 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 2nd Test: Captain Shubman Gill will be delighted by the opening session of third day of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday. Team India grabbed two wickets to make major in-roads into the Lankan innings with pacer Prasidh Krishna grabbing both the wickets in the opening session.

After India posted a massive 503 for 9 in the first innings, the visitors reduced Sri Lanka to 130 for 4 at lunch on Day 3 on Tuesday. The Gujarat Titans and Karnataka pacer dismissed Kamil Mishara for 19 early and then rounded off the session with the wicket of Kaminu Mendis for 32.

WATCH Kamil Mishara edge Prasidh Krishna through to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel on Day 3 HERE…

Prasidh Krishna strikes first this morning! Kamil Mishara undone by a sharp short ball that climbed awkwardly. Watch #SLvIND 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/Bo8j4Zx1yB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 25, 2026

For Sri Lanka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, playing in his second Test, notched up his maiden fifty in Test cricket – remaining unbeaten on 65 off 93 balls with 9 fours at lunch – while his skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was batting on 4. The Sri Lankans still trail the Indians by 373 runs at lunch.

Beginning at 8 for two, the home side added 122 runs in the first session, which was also spiced up by verbal exchanges between Sarfaraz Khan – substituting for Rishabh Pant – Mohammed Siraj and the Lankan batters.

Before the Lankans gained some foothold, India began the day brightly, dismissing overnight batter Mishara (19). Mishara failed to deal with a rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna, fending it to substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

But Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis (32) thwarted visitors’ hopes of making further inroads into the Lankan top order for nearly two hours. They added 87 runs for the fourth wicket and Sooriyabandara, who was playing his second Test, was the lead act of that alliance.

The young right-handed batter reached his maiden Test fifty in 76 balls. Mendis, on the other hand, smashed Manav Suthar for a six over mid-wicket to announce his intentions.

But Prasidh, who bowled two lively spells, broke the promising partnership with another snorter aimed at the throat of Mendis, which he pulled straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja at mid-wicket. The Indian pacer has been the pick of the Indian bowlers so far with 3 for 35 in 9 overs.

“I mean, aggression can come out in different ways, and for me it is about what I’m doing when I’m bowling. It’s very easy for people to get away or be distracted by what’s happening in the pitch. There’s too much happening, there’s not too much happening, but I think the focus is still to come in and bowl those areas with full effort,” Krishna said while speaking to the broadcasters ahead of Day 3.

“Length is something that keeps changing with the pitches that we play on. So we sit with analysts,