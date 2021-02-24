Ishant Sharma – playing his 100th Test in Motera on Wednesday – became only the second Indian fast-bowler to feature in 100 Tests. Former India captain Kapil Dev is the other cricketer to have done it. In a bid to make the occasion special for the 32-year old pacer, President Ramnath Kovind was at the occasion, and he felicitated the Delhi-born pacer. Home minister Amit Shah was also present at the stadium and he presented Ishant with a special cap. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Day-Night Test Online And on TV

India skipper Virat Kohli was there to introduce Ishant to the dignitaries. Here is the video shared by the official Twitter handle of BCCI:

“I have known Ishant for many years now,” Kohli said in a virtual press conference on the eve of the Pink-ball Test. He also recalled playing with Ishant since a very early age for the state team. “We were roommates for a long time for state cricket, in Ranji cricket circuit,” he added.

Ishant has been around for more than 15 years and he has had his share of injuries. It is the belief and determination that have helped Ishant throughout his career. As in India, it is extremely difficult to be a fast-bowler and sustain the form for over a period of time.

At the time of filing the copy, England had lost two wickets after opting to bat first. Ishant got the first wicket of Dom Sibley and then Axar Patel picked up the key wicket of Jonny Bairstow. England is 40 for two. Zak Crawley and Joe Root are trying to rebuild.