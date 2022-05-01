Manila, Phillippines: PV Sindhu got herself into a heated altercation with the chair umpire and referee as the Indian star shuttler felt she was at the receiving end of an unfair decision as she lost the semi-final match of Badminton Asia Championships against World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi here on Saturday.Also Read - Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu Settles For Bronze After Losing to Akane Yamaguchi In Semis

The incident took place after Sindhu won the first game 21-13 and was leading the second by 14-11. The 26-year old was handed a penalty point for taking too much to serve between points, which lead to an argument with the chair umpire and the referee. Also Read - Viral Video: PV Sindhu Grooves to Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu, Her Fans Are Delighted | Watch

PV Sindhu didn’t hold back in her post-match interaction. “Totally unfair on the umpire’s part,” she says for asking her to hand over the serve to Akane Yamaguchi at 14-11 for apparent delay. #BAC2022 🎥 Badminton Asia Instagram #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/DKUUusL2s3 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 30, 2022

“The umpire told me you’re taking a lot of time but the opponent wasn’t ready at that point,” Sindhu told after the match.

“But the umpire suddenly gave her the point and it was really unfair. I think that was one of the reasons why I lost. I mean that is my feeling because at that moment it was 14-11 and could have become 15-11 but instead it became 14-12 and she took continuous points. And I think it was very unfair. Maybe I would have won the match and played in the final.”

Sindhu despite of a good start lost to top seeded Yamaguchi to 21-13, 19-21 and 16-21 and had to settle down for the Bronze medal.