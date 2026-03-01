WATCH: PV Sindhu recalls scary Dubai experience, says, Last few hours have been...

Home

India's star badminton player PV Sindhu opened up on her scary experience after being stranded at Dubai airport as flight operations were suspended due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu opened up on her scary experience after being stranded at Dubai airport on Saturday while travelling to the All England Open badminton tournament, as flight operations were suspended due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The war like situation started after United States and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran, which triggered retaliatory missile strikes across parts of the Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates.

Several countries partially closed their airspace

As tensions escalated, several countries partially closed their airspace, forcing airlines to cancel or reroute flights and causing widespread travel disruptions.

Sindhu recalled the horrifying incident, and told PTI, “Once our flight landed in Dubai, events beyond our control began to unfold and shortly after, the airspace was shut down. The last few hours have been extremely tense. We could hear the sounds of interceptions overhead and a few hours later there was an explosion very close to where we were holed up at Dubai airport.

VIDEO | Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) says, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share a quick update and firstly thank you all who have been reaching out and checking on us. I was transiting from Bengaluru, where I train and live full-time now, to Birmingham in the UK to… pic.twitter.com/a4YPbrtV0u — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2026

“My coach was barely about 100 metres away from where it happened and had to quickly move out of the area. Experiencing something like this in such close quarters truly shakes you. You never expect these things to happen to you or anyone close to you, but sometimes situations are beyond your control.” she further said.

PV Sindhu and her support staff has been shifted to a safe location

Sindhu’s coach, Irwansyah Adi Pratama, also spoke about the incident to PTI, calling it a narrow escape, “There was an explosion in airport, so we are stuck here at the moment. They have put us in the hotel, we are okay but again there is a little bit of worry at the same time. We want to go to All England. I hope we can fly out today because Sindhu’s match is on Wednesday,” Irwansyah said.

PV Sindhu also said that she and her support staff were later shifted to a safe and secure location.

“We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities,” she said, expressing gratitude to the Indian High Commission in Dubai.

