Birmingham: PV Sindhu once again did not let down her fans as she went on to win her maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday in the Women's Singles. It was a dominating show from the Indian who beat Canada's Michelle Li in the summit clash in straight games. After adding that elusive medal to her glittering cabinet, Sindhu won hearts, again!

She beat the Canadian 21-15, 21-13 in the women's singles final. It was her third consecutive CWG medal. Sindhu won silver in Gold Coast in 2018 after winning bronze in Glasgow in 2014.

Following her win, she obliged fans request of autographs and selfies. She went to almost every corner of the stands to fulfil the wishes of her fans.

Here is the video of what exactly happened:

PV Sindhu is a people’s champion. She not only agreed to the selfie requests from the fans after her #CWG gold but also took the selfies herself. You are one of the greatest badminton players ever ma’am! pic.twitter.com/1MSdVHp4r9 — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) August 8, 2022