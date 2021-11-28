Manacor, Spain: Rafael Nadal wins numerous hearts once again but this time by not winning a Grand Slam but sharing the Tennis court with a 97-year old man, by helping him fulfil his life-long dream of playing against the former.Also Read - Stefanos Tsitsipas Posts Image of Him in Hospital With Heavily-Bandaged Arm

Rafael Nadal Academy shared a video on social media, which shows a 97-year old man, Leonid Stanislavskyi playing with the 20-time Grand Slam winner. Stanislavskyi happens to be an amateur tennis player and has been competing in the circuit for a whooping 50+ years. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Has Not Shared His Vaccination Status: Australian Open Chief

Also Read - Schedule for Australian "Summer of Tennis" Announced, Australia Open From Jan 17

Leonid Stanislavskyi tiene 97 años y ostenta el récord Guinness @GWR como el tenista @ITFTennis de más edad del mundo. Su sueño era visitar la #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar para conocer a @RafaelNadal. ¡Sueño cumplido! 😍 pic.twitter.com/AahkXy5BVO — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) October 29, 2021

– Leonid: Could I play a point with you?

– Rafa: Of course! pic.twitter.com/soHR0XznCJ — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) October 29, 2021

”It is an elegant type of sport. It is good physical exercise. It is a beautiful game. And there is one more thing about tennis – you can play no matter what age you are,” Stanislavskyi said.

“When I was 95 years old, I felt much better than now People under 70 say: ‘Thank goodness I lived another year.’ People between 70 and 90 say: ‘Thank goodness I lived another month.’ I count every day and say: ‘Thank God I lived another day,” the amateur tennis player told.

Earlier this year, Stanislavskyi has also expressed a desire to face Roger Federer as well in the tennis court. We have to wait and see whether Federer shares the court with the 97-year old gentleman or not.