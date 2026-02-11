Home

WATCH: Rahmanullah Gurbaz HEROICS goes in vain as Afghanistan suffer second Super Over defeat

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the centre of attention at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday against South Africa. After the Proteas put up a competitive 187 for 5, the Afghanistan opener produced a blistering reply.

T20 World Cup 2026: Rahmanullah Gurbaz grabbed everyone’s attention at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday against South Africa. After the Proteas posted a strong total of 187 for 5, Afghanistan opener Gurbaz responded with an explosive knock. However, his effort went in vain as South Africa clinched a four-run win in the second Super Over.

Gurbaz started his knock with a couple of boundaries against Lungi Ngidi in the first over. In the third Gurbaz welcomed Kagiso Rabada with a six over third man as he was taking the attack to the opposition. He also took on George Linde in the fourth over, smashing a six over long-off as Afghanistan raced to 50 without loss in just four overs.

Gurbaz reached 32 off just 15 balls, putting on a dazzling display of strokeplay as he powered Afghanistan to a flying start. Looking in sublime touch, he brought up his half-century in just 26 deliveries.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed his 14th fifty in T20Is

Gurbaz smashed his 14th fifty in T20Is equalling his teammate Ibrahim Zadran for the most half-centuries for Afghanistan in the format. He reached the milestone in style, smashing a six off George Linde. Watch his celebration here.

Rahmanullah Gurbaj one of the best T20 batter of Afganistan What an innings he played against south africa pic.twitter.com/g7QcVRExEk — Achyut Mishra (@achyutmis22) February 11, 2026

Gurbaz’’s 26-ball half-century is now the second fastest for Afghanistan in T20 World Cup history, behind Shafiqullah Shinwari’s 24-ball fifty against Hong Kong in 2014.

He continued his aggressive form as he smashed seven sixes on his way to 84 before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. Gurbaz eventually fell for 84 off just 42 balls, finishing with a strike rate of over 200.

Kagiso Rabada pushed the game into Super over

Afghanistan was on the verge of victory as they needed 13 runs in the final over with one wicket remaining. Kagiso Rabada bowled two no-balls, but a costly running error meant the scores were level, pushing the game into a Super Over.

South Africa then seemed on the brink of defeat, but Tristan Stubbs struck a six off the final ball to force a second Super Over. Afghanistan were set a daunting task of four sixes from four deliveries. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had scored 84 off 42 balls in regulation time, smashed three of them. After Keshav Maharaj bowled a wide, Afghanistan needed just four runs to take the contest into a third Super Over, but Gurbaz found the fielder at point. A couple of metres either side and Afghanistan would have earned another chance to beat South Africa in T20Is for the first time. .

