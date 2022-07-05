Edgbaston: Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, there was a lot of talk about ‘Bazball’ doing the rounds. After England beat India by seven wickets on Tuesday, coach Rahul Dravid was asked about what he feels about ‘Bazball’. Dravid responded in Hindi and said that he is unaware of what it is.Also Read - ICC Fines India 40 Percent of Match Fees; WTC Points Docked For Slow Over-Rate

“People are talking a lot about Bazball. Some say this will change cricket entirely. As a coach what is your take on Bazball,” the reporter asked. Also Read - From Root-Bairstow Stand to Bumrah's All-Round Heroics- 5 Takeaways From Rescheduled India vs England 5th Test at Edgbaston

With a smile, Dravid replied saying, “Don’t really know what’s that.” Also Read - ICC WTC Points Table Updated After England Beat India in 5th Test at Edgbaston

Dravid went on to hail England for the brand of cricket they have been playing recently.

“I would definitely say that the kind of cricket they have been playing in the last few months has been really good. They have been really good at chasing. That chasing is not easy in fourth innings in England. Whatever brand of cricket one wants to play, it depends a lot of the players and the kind of form they are in presently. When the players are in good form, your obviously play a more positive game, like we did in that innings where Pant and Jadeja were batting,” he added.

Earlier, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored majestic centuries as England pulled off their highest-ever successful run chase in the longest format.

England overhauled the 378-run target in the morning session of the fifth and final day with Root and Bairstow remaining unbeaten on 142 and 114 respectively.

England’s win meant that the five-match Test series, which spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year, ended in 2-2 draw.