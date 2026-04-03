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Watch: Rain plays spoilsport in PSL 2026, hilarious post-match moment goes viral

Watch: Rain plays spoilsport in PSL 2026, hilarious post-match moment goes viral

PSL 2026 continues to grab headlines for the wrong reasons, as off-field incidents involving Azam Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, and David Warner spark reactions online.

PSL 2026 hilarious post-match moment goes viral (Source: X)

PSL 2026: The eleventh season of Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL) season has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Just days into the tournament, the league has already seen multiple overseas players withdraw, while Pakistan players like Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf has faced ball-tampering allegations which has further escalated the situation. Questions have also been raised over the playing conditions, with fans reacting strongly online.

Amid all controversies, Karachi Kings secured a commanding five-wicket win over Rawalpindi on Thursday, but even that result couldn’t take the focus away from the off-field buzz surrounding the league.

After the win, Karachi Kings batter Azam Khan, who was named Player of the Match for his quickfire 74 off 34 balls, walked in for the post-match interview with the host broadcaster. However, this interview was unexpectedly interrupted because of the rain and the presenter had to rush for umbrellass.

During the interaction, former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite stepped in to hold an umbrella over Azam Khan as he continued answering questions. The light-hearted gesture created a warm and amusing moment, quickly catching the attention of fans and sparking a wave of reactions online.

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PSL 2026 hilarious post-match mment goes viral, watch video here…

Rain interrupts the post match analysis. 😅 – Something you’ve never seen before.pic.twitter.com/1WgQvs9k27 — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 2, 2026

David Warner was caught in a awkward conversation with teammates

Meanwhile, during the same match, another awkward moment involving Karachi Kings batter David Warner caught fans’ attention. Warner was among the standout performers for Karachi, scoring 50 runs off 46 balls and laying the foundation for the successful 198-run chase. However, after the match, Warner was caught in an awkward conversation with some of his teammates, prompting Team Director Haider Azhar to step in and intervene.

Watch video here…

🚨 VIRAL CLIP: Moeen Ali vs David Warner 🔥🔥 What looked like a “big fight” was actually a heated on-field argument during a PSL match in Karachi. Another Global Humiliation For Pakistan 😭 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/t4we2kw0ia — Anurag Singh (@anurag_ce) April 3, 2026

In the same PSL match, David Warner grabbed everyone’s attention with an awkward off-field moment. Warner, who had been a key contributor for Karachi Kings with a solid 50 off 46 balls, helping set up the successful 198-run chase, was later seen in a tense discussion with teammates. The situation prompted Team Director Haider Azhar to step in and mediate.

Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi on April 9 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

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