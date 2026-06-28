Watch: Rajasthan-born Irish pacer Jai Moondra rip through the Indian top-order in the series deciding 2nd T20I in Belfast

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer fell to a sharp piece of execution from Jai Moondra who made the headlines after making his debut in the 1st T20I against India in Belfast

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Jai Moondra bowling during the 2nd T20I against India in Belfast. (Credits: Ireland Cricket/X)

Rajasthan-born Ireland left-arm pacer Jai Moondra has proved to be a decisive factor for Ireland in the on-going 2-match T20I series in Belfast. The 29-year-old, after shining on his debut two days ago, led to the departure of the Indian top-order to put early pressure on them in the series deciding 2nd T20 here in Belfast.

Jai Moondra was so excellent that he removed both the world champion and dangerous opening duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for golden ducks in the 1st and 4th ball of the very first over. That helped Ireland lay the foundation for yet another defense which could hand them a historical series win.

More to follow…