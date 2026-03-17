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WATCH: Rajasthan Royals recreate Dhurandhar video again, this time starring Vaibhav Suryavanhsi

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals recreate ‘Dhurandhar’ video again, this time starring Vaibhav Suryavanhsi

Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Suryavanshi recreates the viral diary scene from Dhurandar as the team prepares to face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 opener in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals recreate 'Dhurandhar' video again, this time starring Vaibhav Suryavanhsi (Source: Instagram/rajasthanroyals)

IPL 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first phase of the 19th edition of Indian Premier League on Wednesday. The opening phase is set to run from March 28 to April 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals young sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became a household name in the last season is back in the headlines ahead of IPL 2026. Vaibhav, who made history in IPL 2025 as the youngest player to debut, has joined Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2026 and has already started preparing up for his next big challenge. Recently, the Royals shared a video on their official Instagram account, which has taken social media by storm.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi recreates Dhurandar viral dairy scene

Following Ravindra Jadeja‘s trend of bringing Dhurandar’s iconic moments to life, Rajasthan Royals had Vaibhav Suryavanhsi recreate the viral diary scene from the film. In the trending video, Vaibhav is seen sitting at a table, pen in hand, writing in his diary.

One page, in particular, has grabbed attention – at the top, “IPL Century” is written and neatly crossed out, while just below it, “Under-19 World Cup” is also crossed out and marked as “Complete.” On that very same page of the diary, Vaibhav has outlined his next goal – the “IPL Trophy.” Vaibhav’s entire focus is now centered on leading the Rajasthan Royals to victory as the champions of IPL 2026.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Vaibhav, who is known for his explosive batting revealed at the BCCI’s Naman Awards about idolizing Yuvraj Singh and Brain Lara, and aspires to leave a similar mark on the game.

Riyan Parag who has been appointed as the captain after Sanju Samson’s transfer to Chennai Super Kings, will be keen to secure their maiden title. RR will face Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK in their IPL 2026 opener at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, followed by match against Gujarat Titans on April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Mumbai Indians April 7, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Full squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen.

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