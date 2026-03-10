Home

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets Ravindra Jadeja at IPL 2026 training camp

Rajasthan Royals kick off their pre-season training in Jaipur, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi spotted interacting with Ravindra Jadeja, who joined the squad along with Sam Curran ahead of IPL 2026.

IPL 2026: With IPL 2026 set to begin on March 28, several franchises have already begun training as they look to ramp up their preparations and get into match mode.

Rajasthan Royals have already kicked off pre-season training in Jaipur. Earlier in February, players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma participated in training sessions at the High-Performance Centre in Nagpur.

During their training session, RR took to social media to share a sneak peak of Vaibhav Suryavanshi interacting with Ravindra Jadeja, who along with Sam Curran joined the squad following Sanju Samson’s move to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the season.

In the video, Jadeja asks Suryavanshi about his team’s campaign in the 20th edition of the DY Patil tournament, to which the 14-year-old replies that they reached the semi-finals but were knocked out by the eventual champions, Mumbai Customs.

Jadeja asked, “You were just playing in the DY Patil T20 Cup.”

Suryavanshi replied, “I just arrived yesterday.” Suryavanshi then explained that he was playing for DY Patil Blue, and his team lost in the semi-finals.

Vaibhav Suryavanhsi meets Ravindra Jadeja, watch video here…

IPL 2026 schedule for first 20 days will be announced on March 12

IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 28. While the full schedule is yet to be released, BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia has confirmed that the schedule for the first 20 days will be unveiled on March 12. Meanwhile, the remaining part of the tournament’s schedule will be announced later, as the BCCI aims to avoid a clash with the assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Jadeja, who previously played for Chennai Super Kings, was acquired by Rajasthan Royals through a trade before IPL 2026. In the deal, Sanju Samson moved to Chennai, while Jadeja and Sam Curran joined Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals training camp is now underway, with players gradually joining and taking part in practice sessions. Other franchises, including Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, have also begun their camps, with videos of stars like Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni practicing already surfacing on social media.

