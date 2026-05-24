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Watch: Ram Charan mistakenly calls Jasprit Bumrah Footballer; Telegu actor issues apology after video goes viral

Watch: Ram Charan mistakenly calls Jasprit Bumrah Footballer; Telegu actor issues apology after video goes viral

In a unique, humorous and unintended moment, Telugu film industry superstar Ram Charan mistakenly called Indian senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah a Footballer, which has sparked a massive wave of social media attention

Ram Charan (L) during the promotional event of his new film Peddi and Jasprit Bumrah (R) during an IPL 2026 match for the Mumbai Indians. (Photo credit: IANS)

In a unique, humorous and unintended moment, Telugu film industry superstar Ram Charan mistakenly called Indian senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah a Footballer, which has sparked a massive wave of social media attention. The incident occurred when the actor was doing a promotional event in Bhopal for the music launch of his upcoming sports drama film “Peddi”.

While on stage alongside co-star Janhvi Kapoor and music maestro AR Rahman, Ram Charan participated in a rapid-fire interaction where he was asked to describe legendary Indian cricketers in a few words.

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The actor shared his thoughts on several icons, calling Sachin Tendulkar’s career a “long legendary run”, labelled MS Dhoni as “calm and cool”, described Rohit Sharma as “everybody’s man” and used the word “Fire” to describe Virat Kohli.

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Watch the video

Season so bad he made jasprit Bumrah a footballer pic.twitter.com/gh6RY09yVy — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) May 23, 2026

However, the segment took an unexpected turn when the host asked him about Jasprit Bumrah. Ram Charan accidentally blurred the lines between sports as he confidently yelled, “Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football, and you are taking football so ahead. Love you, sir.”

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That clip of the RRR star went viral instantly, which, of course, triggered a massive wave of memes across social media. When the matter reached to the actor himself, Ram Charan quickly took to his official X account to clear the air and issued a heartfelt apology.

The 41-year-old admitted that he is highly forgetful with names and he called the incident a mix-up and a genuine human error in the middle of the promotional blitz. Ram Charan tagged Jasprit Bumrah and expressed his admiration, stating that just like any other Indian cricket fan, he also feels proud when Bumrah consistently pushes batters to their back foot.

“Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up – it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd. I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot.” – Ram Charan wrote on X.

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