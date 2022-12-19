WATCH | Ranveer-Deepika’s Adorable Reaction After Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup 2022

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone watched the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France together at the stadium in Qatar.

Qatar: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone watched the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France together at the stadium in Qatar. Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy before the match along with former Spanish player Iker Casillas.

The video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is going viral on social space as in the video Ranveer was seen shocked at the time of the penalty shootout but after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 final the actor was seen hugging his wife at the venue.

Here is the viral video of Ranveer Singh Hugging Deepika Padukone after Argentina beat France in the World Cup:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In a thrilling summit clash, which went into penalties, Messi scored twice but it was Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick that kept France in the match.

However, Argentina managed to score all of their penalties to emerge as World champions.