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WATCH: Rare failure for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Mohsin Khan sends back RR opener early for...

WATCH: Rare failure for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Mohsin Khan sends back RR opener early for…

Mohsin Khan makes an early breakthrough by dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as the Rajasthan Royals opener has an unusually poor performance during IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's struggle against LSG

The match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was played between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow. Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggles with form despite Rajasthan Royals’ strong run

Rajasthan Royals (RR) performed brilliantly against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Their bowlers played a key role for them and helped them to win their fifth match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rajasthan Royals hold the second spot in the points table with 10 points.

For Rajasthan Royals, star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played brilliantly in the tournament, as in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But, in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, he managed to score only 8 runs off 11 balls. Same performance he delivered against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was dismissed for a duck.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggles with the bat as Mohammed Shami strikes early for LSG

This was Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 14th IPL match, and he bowled his first maiden over. However, he struggled with the bat. He couldn’t score any runs in Mohsin Khan’s over and got out on the last ball, caught by Digvesh Rathi while trying to hit a big shot.

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He started well with two fours against Prince Yadav, but thereafter, he failed to score in the next nine balls.

Mohammed Shami gave Rajasthan Royals an early setback by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. Jaiswal scored 22 off 12 balls, while Jurel was out for a duck on the very first ball he faced.

LSG bowlers dominate early as RR lose half their side for 77

Then Mohsin Khan turned the game further in Lucknow’s favour. He bowled a brilliant maiden over and picked up the wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. It was only the second maiden over of the season, and interestingly, both were bowled by Mohsin himself. He didn’t stop there and also dismissed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer. Prince Yadav then removed captain Riyan Parag, leaving Rajasthan struggling at 77 for 5.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant had won the toss and chose to bowl first. Parag had said before the match that he doesn’t mind losing the toss, but this time it didn’t work in his favour. After winning their first four matches, Rajasthan have now lost two games in a row.

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