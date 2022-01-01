New Delhi: ’83’ might not be doing well as far as box office collections are concerned but the move has been a big time watch and people’s favorite in this festive season. 2022 has finally arrived and the entire team of the 83 movie grooved at New Year’s Party.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Enjoys Dinner With Ranveer Singh As They Welcome 2022, But Her Accent Takes Away Limelight

The entire cast of the film was there along with lead star, Ranveer Singh and he was seen grooving to retro Bollywood songs with Ravi Shastri, who is the member of the World Cup winning team at the party. Later another member, Balwinder Singh Sandhu also joined them to try a few dance steps. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Reveals Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's Chat on Historic Gabba Test Win Against Australia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Shastri (@ravishastriofficial)

Also Read - 83 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Close To Rs 72 Crore In Week One

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri posted the video on Instagram, wishing everyone a Happy New Year and thanked Ranveer Singh for the dance tips with the caption, ‘Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips Ranveer Singh. May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you’.

The Bollywood superstar, who played the role of Kapil Dev in the movie, replied- ‘Hahaha ! OG Rockstar ! Love you Rav ! Have a rollicking new year !.’

Ranveer and his team did a splendid job in the movie as the actors wonderfully depicted the heroes of the Prudential Cup winning team with the former getting all the praise from the audience for his brilliant acting as Kapil Dev.

The movie has grossed an estimated amount of 72 crores in the opening week and the collection has been low in the past few days.