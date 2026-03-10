Home

Sports

WATCH: Ravi Shastri’s major BLUNDER in the biggest moment as Team India win T20 World Cup 2026

The co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Team India defeated their opponents New Zealand in the final match of the tournament by 96 runs.

In the final match against New Zealand, Team India delivered a great performance in both departments as they dominated the Blackcaps. Not only in this particular match, the Men in Blue showcased their impressive performance and thrashed each side in the tournament.

While India registered this iconic win against New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, former Indian player and head coach, Ravi Shastri, who is known for one of the biggest commentary moments when the Indian team won the ODI World Cup 2011 after 28 years as they defeated Sri Lanka. Shastri said, “MS Dhoni finishes off in style.”

But this time he made a major blunders during Team India’s victory against New Zealand as he said, “Taken in the deep. The ninth wicket goes down,” Ravi Shastri said this just after Jacob Duffy’s dismissal as it was 10th wicket. However, he immediately realized it and corrected himself by saying, “And it’s all done, actually. It’s India who win the World Cup for the third time. The first team to win back-to-back World Cups and the first hosts to win the T20 World Cup on their home turf. It’s a fantastic performance for India.”

Let the celebrations begin India are #T20WorldCup 2026 champions pic.twitter.com/zGgQtwODwH — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2026

Gautam Gambhir reacts after Team India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

However, former Indian star player and head coach of the team, Gautam Gambhir, reflected on this big victory of the Indian team against New Zealand in the final of the tournament, “I don’t believe in inheriting anything. I believe in creating something, and hopefully we’ve created something that all of you can be proud of – the kind of brand of cricket we’ve played. It’s not only about inheriting a team; it’s also about creating something of your own.”

“That was always something I wanted to do as a coach – to see if we could play a completely different brand of cricket where people can say that this is a team that has consistently outscored and outbowled the opposition,” Gautam Gambhir said in a post-match presentation.

